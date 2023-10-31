iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atria Investments Inc’s Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 427.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

