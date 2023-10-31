iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.34. The company had a trading volume of 434,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.98. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.