iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

