iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

