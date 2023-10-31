iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Cut by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

