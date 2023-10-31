iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

