iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.