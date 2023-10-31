iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lessened by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

