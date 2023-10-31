iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,784 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $56,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.