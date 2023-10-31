iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,086 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

