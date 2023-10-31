iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

