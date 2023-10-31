iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

