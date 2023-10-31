iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,075. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.