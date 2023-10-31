iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 173.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

