iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

