iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.76

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 258129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
