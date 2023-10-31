iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 3.7% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 299.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 96,818 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 1,842,845 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.