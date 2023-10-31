J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 96 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.65. 89,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

