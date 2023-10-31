J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 228,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.