J.Safra Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.11. 113,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,140. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

