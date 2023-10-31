Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Financial Analysis

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.46 -$28.88 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $242.65 million 0.14 -$25.79 million ($0.80) -0.85

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -112.30% -21.14% -16.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.22, meaning that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.