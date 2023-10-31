KeyCorp Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $22.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,132,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,132,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,636 shares of company stock worth $11,477,786 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

