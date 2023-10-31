Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

