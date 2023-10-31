Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

