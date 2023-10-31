Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
