Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

