Konnect Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,788.66 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $53,788.66 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

