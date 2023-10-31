Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $660.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $640.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.22. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $384.72 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

