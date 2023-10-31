Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.22. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $384.72 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.