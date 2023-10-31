Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.