LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
