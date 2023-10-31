LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNXSF

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LNXSF stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $52.00.

(Get Free Report

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.