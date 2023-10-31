Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,674 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

