Larson Financial Group LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

