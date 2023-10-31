Larson Financial Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

