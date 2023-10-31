Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

