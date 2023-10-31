Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 196.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

