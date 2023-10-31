Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.