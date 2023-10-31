Laurentian Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$16.38 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.02.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

