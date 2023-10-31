LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.55%.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
