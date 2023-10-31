Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after purchasing an additional 676,111 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $378.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $289.94 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

