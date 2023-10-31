Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.65

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.65 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 42231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.