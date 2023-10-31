Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.25

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.40) on Tuesday. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.17). The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 695.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.36. The company has a market cap of £226.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,956.52 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($8.91), for a total value of £57,139.92 ($69,530.20). 29.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

