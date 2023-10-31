Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6,028.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 730.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

