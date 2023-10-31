Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $452,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.11 and a 200-day moving average of $232.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

