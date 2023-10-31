Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

