Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

