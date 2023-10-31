Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

