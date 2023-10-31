Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.87 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

