Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 225,942 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2,524.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $23,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.