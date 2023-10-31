Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 390,104 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390,104 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $169,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

